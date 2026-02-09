/Adarsh Gourav on how he prepped for Tu Yaa Main: Met under ground rappers, got facial piercing

Known for his deeply immersive approach to character preparation, Adarsh Gourav has gone all out to authentically portray a local rapper from Nalasopara in his upcoming film Tu Yaa Main. Going far beyond the written script, the actor spent extensive time exploring Mumbai’s underground hip-hop culture, meeting and interacting with some of the most influential voices from the scene to understand the lived reality behind the music.

As part of his preparation, Adarsh travelled across the city - visiting Govandi, Nalasopara, Kurla, Dharavi, and Andheri - where he met, observed, and jammed with pioneering rappers who had shaped the independent hip-hop movement. These interactions played a crucial role in helping him build the emotional, cultural, and artistic layers of his character, Maruti. To bring authenticity to his role as a rapper, Adarsh even got a facial piercing, fully immersing himself in the character something he is well known for when it comes to portraying his on-screen roles with realism.

Sharing details of his intense prep process, Adarsh Gourav said, “When I came on board Tu Yaa Main and started developing Maruti, I knew very early on that I couldn’t approach this character only through the script. He comes from a very specific socio-cultural space, and to do justice to him, I needed to understand the world that shapes his voice, his rhythm, and his attitude."

He further added, “I travelled to Govandi to meet Vijay Dada, spent time in Nalasopara with Gravity and Shakespeare, went to Kurla to meet Neazy, and headed to Dharavi to meet Akku and 7 Bantai. I also met Ace, Kinga, Ninja, and Yeda Anna, and in Andheri I met Loca along with a few other artists who are pioneers of this space. These weren’t just meet-and-greet interaction - we jammed, we spoke about life, music, struggles, and ambition."

Adarsh concluded, "Being around them helped me understand where the hunger comes from, how their sound is rooted in their surroundings, and how music becomes a way of survival, expression, and identity. All of that organically fed into building Maruti beyond what was written on paper. I wanted the character to feel lived-in, not performed. This process gave me a deep respect for the underground rap community and the honesty with which they create, and I hope that authenticity reflects on screen.”

With Tu Yaa Main, Adarsh Gourav once again demonstrates his commitment to grounding his performances in real-world experiences. His deep dive into Mumbai’s underground rap culture adds a powerful layer of realism to the film, promising a character that resonates with truth, grit, and raw emotion.