/Karan Aujla announces second Mumbai concert, offers free entry to THESE lucky fans

In an unprecedented move for the Indian live entertainment industry, global Punjabi singer-songwriter Karan Aujla has announced a special return concert for Mumbai audiences titled ‘Karan Aujla P-POP Culture India Tour - Mumbai 2.0’, scheduled for April 12, 2026.

Access to the concert will be offered without any ticketing charge to all original ticket holders from the March 3, 2026 Mumbai concert, marking what is believed to be the first time a fully executed concert in India is being followed by an entirely new performance for the same audience. The initiative reflects a clear fan-first approach to live entertainment, highlighting how India’s rapidly evolving concert industry is increasingly prioritizing transparency, accountability and ownership of audience experience.

The announcement follows the Holi concert held on March 3 at MMRDA Grounds, which welcomed nearly 15,000 fans. After reviewing audience feedback from the event, the artist and promoters chose to respond constructively by returning to the city with a reimagined nighttime concert experience.

The upcoming concert will feature a global, state-of-the-art production environment, designed to elevate the scale, technology and overall immersion of the performance.

By personally committing to return for a fresh concert experience, Karan Aujla and Team Innovation set a notable precedent within India’s live music ecosystem, demonstrating a proactive and positive approach to audience feedback and reinforcing a deeper level of artist-fan engagement.

Karan Aujla states, “Mumbai has always shown me incredible love, and this concert is dedicated to my day ones! I want every fan to know they are valued, acknowledged and respected. For everyone who came out to celebrate with us, we’re coming back to create magic again and this time it’s going to be one wild party. Big shoutout to my brothers Team Innovation for doing this!”

The concert forms part of Karan Aujla’s 10-city P-POP Culture India Tour, which has already seen strong audience turnouts in Delhi and Pune. The tour will continue across Chandigarh, Indore, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Ludhiana through March and April.

With Mumbai 2.0, Karan Aujla and Team Innovation reinforce a new benchmark in India’s live entertainment landscape: putting fans at the heart of every experience, raising the bar through active ownership, and delivering innovative formats that push the boundaries of scale and creativity, where every performance surpasses the last.

TICKETING FLOW

All tickets for Karan Aujla P Pop Culture India Tour - Mumbai 2.0 will be available exclusively on District by Zomato, the official ticketing partner for the tour.

Complimentary Access For Original Ticket Holders

All original ticket holders from the March 3, 2026 Mumbai concert at MMRDA Grounds will receive complimentary access to the April 12, 2026 concert.

Eligible ticket holders will be sent a fresh ticket to the same registered mobile number/email ID used for the original purchase closer to the event date.

The new tickets will appear in the profile section of your app.