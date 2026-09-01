/Who is Isha Rikhi? Meet Punjabi actress who just announced her divorce from rapper Badshah

Rapper Badshah and Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi announced on Monday that they are getting divorced. The pair’s short-lived marriage lasted only 5 months. Speculation had been rife about their relationship since July 2026, when Isha had shared a cryptic post along with some photos with the rapper.

In a joint statement on Instagram, the former couple confirmed their divorce and wrote, “I and Isha Rikhi have mutually decided to part ways and move forward on our separate paths. This decision has been made with mutual respect, and we request everyone to kindly respect our privacy during this time.

"This will be our only statement on the matter. We sincerely request that there be no further speculation or assumptions regarding our relationship," the statement said.

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The former couple had married in March 2026. Their separation announcement comes amid reports that Isha is being considered as one of the contestants for Bigg Boss 20, which is set to be hosted by Salman Khan. The show will be premiering on September 4.

Who is Isha Rikhi?

Born in Chandigarh in 1993, Isha Rikhi did not harbour plans of becoming an actress initially but decided to join showbiz to fullfill her mother Poonam Rikhi’s wish.

Isha reportedly started modelling when she was in high school. While pursuing graduation from Punjab University, Isha first worked in an event management company and later became a full-time model.

Her first screen appearance, was a cameo in Jatt and Juliet in 2012. She then made her on-screen debut with the Punjabi film Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De (2013) with Sippy Gill, and later went on to star in several films like Mere Yaar Kaminey, What the Jatt, Ardaas and more.

Also read: Badshah and Isha Rikhi announce divorce after 5 months of marriage

She made her Bollywood debut in 2018 in the film Nawabzaade, starring Raghav Juyal, Punit Pathak and Dharmesh Yelande.

Isha has also starred in several music videos like B.A Fail, Ikk Saal, and Hero, among others. She was also seen in Badshah's song Bamb.

Apart from acting in films, Isha has worked in several ad commercials for notable brands with celebs like Being Human by Salman Khan, Show for Dollar with Akshay Kumar, Colgate with Sonam Kapoor and Kalyan Jewellers with Amitabh Bachchan.