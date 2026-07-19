/American boxer Hannah Rapp dies after tragic cycling crash, car driver arrested

The 26-year-old American boxer Hannah Rapp, who challenged Tiara Brown for the WBC featherweight title last month, died on Saturday after being hit by a car while cycling in Brazos County, Texas. Police later arrested 31-year-old Charles Medina and charged him with manslaughter in connection with the incident. According to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, deputies reached the scene after receiving reports of a serious crash involving a vehicle and a cyclist on FM 159 at around 10 AM local time. Investigators said Medina drove past two cyclists before stopping his vehicle, reversing and hitting Rapp.

She received medical treatment at the scene and was taken to a hospital, where she later died from her injuries. The investigation is still ongoing.

Rapp was considered one of the brightest young talents in women’s boxing. The Indiana-born boxer moved to Texas in 2024 to build her professional career. She remained unbeaten in her first nine fights, winning eight and drawing one.

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During that period, she won the North American Boxing Federation featherweight title and earned a chance to fight for the WBC women’s featherweight championship.

Last month, Rapp fought Tiara Brown in Orlando for the WBC featherweight title. She suffered the first loss of her professional career after Brown won by unanimous decision. Even in defeat, Rapp earned praise for her attacking style and quick rise in the sport.

Boxing world pays tribute

Tributes poured in from across the boxing world after news of Rapp’s death. World Boxing Council president Mauricio Sulaiman remembered her as a special person who meant a lot to the sport.

“She was an exceptional boxer, but above all, an invaluable member of our boxing family,” Sulaiman said.

“We join in the grief that overwhelms her loved ones, her team, and all those who had the privilege of knowing and supporting her throughout her brilliant career.”

Brown also shared an emotional message for her former opponent, recalling the respect they had for each other before their title fight.

“Best dance partner I have ever faced as a pro,” Brown said. “It filled my heart because we were getting ready for war, yet she was still asking for my autograph.”

The WBC also honoured Rapp, saying her dedication and personality left “an indelible mark” on the boxing world. Her promoter, Most Valuable Promotions, along with Brown and several others from the boxing community, also expressed their condolences.