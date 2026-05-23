/WATCH: Trump mocks Stephen Colbert with AI generated video after his Late Show comes to an end

US President Donald Trump has shared an Artificial Intelligence (AI) video in which he is seen throwing late-night host Stephen Colbert into a dustbin, pushing the long-running feud between the two public figures further.

The altered clip shared by Trump comes after Stephen Colbert's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert aired for the last time on CBS, ending his 11-year run as host.

The show ended on May 21, 2026, due to financial strains said CBS, though Colbert's show had the highest ratings throughout his time slot.

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The cancellation also led to controversy as the decision to shut the show came after Colbert criticised Paramount — CBS’s parent company — over a legal settlement involving Trump. Later, Paramount sought regulatory approval for a major merger.

The video after it was shared online by Trump immediately went viral. The AI-manipulated clip shows Trump lifting Colbert and throwing him into a dumpster placed at a corner of his set. It then shifts to Trump dancing to the Village People hit “YMCA” in front of an jubilant crowd.

The Trump-Colbert feud

Colbert's, late-night monologues have often criticised the president and the republicans.