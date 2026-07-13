/Digger trailer out: Tom Cruise plays an eccentric billionaire in Alejandro G Iñárritu's dark comedy

The makers of Digger unveiled the first trailer of the film on Monday, giving fans a glimpse of one of Tom Cruise's most unconventional performances. Directed by two-time Academy Award winner Alejandro G. Iñárritu, the upcoming project is expected to present political satire with a mix of dark comedy. In Digger, Cruise plays the role of an eccentric billionaire whose actions threaten the fate of the planet.

Digger trailer

In the trailer, the actor is introduced as Digger Rockwell, an influential oil magnate whose corporation is said to have triggered a massive environmental crisis. As the clip moves forward, he can be seen convincing everyone that he alone can prevent total catastrophe.

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Tom Cruise looks unrecognisable

What caught the attention of the viewers in the video was Cruise's striking new look. Complete with a pot belly, thinning white hair styled in a comb-over and a thick Southern accent, he looked almost unrecognisable.

As the trailer begins, Rockwell says, "Everything changes. One day you're a cat, or a king. Next day, you're just ashes in a box."

The footage largely depends on absurd humour while maintaining high stakes.

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Speaking about the film during a recent promotional event, Cruise said, "I have never had something that could challenge me in this way, and neither has Alejandro," as quoted by Variety. "Alejandro took several days during which he was just reading the script to me and I'm listening to everything that's in his mind, so that I can understand that, and then I know how to contribute to it, and bring that collaboration together."

About Digger

The film also features Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Sandra Hüller, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons, Sophie Wilde and Emma D'Arcy in key roles. The screenplay has been co-written by Iñárritu alongside Alexander Dinelaris, Nicolás Giacobone and Sabina Berman, and Emmanuel Lubezki serves as cinematographer.