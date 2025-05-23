From 'Tom Cruise Day' to priesthood: 6 surprising facts you probably didn’t know about Hollywood actor

Published: May 23, 2025, 17:01 IST | Updated: May 23, 2025, 17:01 IST
From being denied honorary citizenship to following priesthood: Surprising facts about the Hollywood star that you might not know.
1 / 7
(Photograph:Instagram)
6 surprising facts you probably didn’t know about Hollywood actor
Tom Cruise's stardom transcends generations and borders. The actor began his career at the age of 19, and now, in his 60s, he's still dominating the headlines with his looks and breathtaking action scenes. off course. With his recent release Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning ruling the theatres worldwide, here we have curated some lesser-known facts about the Hollywood legend that may surprise you.
2 / 7
(Photograph:Instagram)
Did you know his real name?
Tom Cruise is one of the most recognisable faces in the world of cinema. But his real name isn't actually Tom Cruise. He was born Thomas Cruise Mapother IV. In the initial years of his career, he decided to shorten his name, using his middle name as a surname. He decided to change his name, reportedly on the advice of his agent.
3 / 7
(Photograph:AFP)
Suffered dyslexia
Tom Cruise battled dyslexia as a child, a learning disorder that made reading and comprehension difficult, which impacted his academic life, and he had to study in 15 different schools by the age of 14.
4 / 7
(Photograph:X)
Tom Cruise Day in Japan
The Japanese are huge fans of Tom Cruise, and the actor deeply respects the love he gets from the people of the country
5 / 7
(Photograph:X)
Considered the Priesthood as a career
Before finding his true passion for acting and action, it has been said that Cruise, who was raised in a catholic household, considered entering the priesthood. He even attended a Catholic seminary. However, he was expelled for not following the rules.
6 / 7
(Photograph:X)
Send cakes to his co-stars
Tom Cruise is a sweet man and has a habit of sending cakes to his co-stars for over a decade. Although the legendary actor himself doesn't take sugar. So, he makes his A-list pals eat all the sweets and cakes.
7 / 7
(Photograph:AFP)
Tom Cruise was denied honorary citizenship
Regardless of his global fame, he was denied honorary citizenship in Paris. The French capital's leaders voted against the actor because of his association with L Ron Hubbard's Church of Scientology.