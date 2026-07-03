/Tom Cruise turns 64: Top Gun: Maverick, Mission: Impossible-Fallout, Jerry Maguire- Revisit 8 gems of the superstar on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Tom Cruise turns 64 on July 3. For over four decades, the Hollywood star has remained a defining force in the film industry. Showcasing his versatility, charisma, and acclaimed performances, Cruise has garnered widespread praise and has become one of the most loved actors among millions.
Known for bringing intensity and perfection to every role, Tom Cruise has delivered memorable performances across genres, whether it is action, drama, or thriller. His dedication to his craft has made him one of the most influential and enduring actors. On the occasion of his 64th birthday, here's a look at his best movies available on OTT.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In the Academy Award-winning movie, Tom Cruise plays Charlie Babbitt, a selfish car dealer. The story falls apart when his father dies, Charlie discovers his $3 million estate was left to a brother he never knew existed, Raymond (Dustin Hoffman), an autistic savant.
The award-winning autobiographical anti-war film chronicles the life of Ron Kovic, played by Tom Cruise, who enthusiastically enlists in the Marines, becomes paralysed from the chest down in Vietnam, and returns home to transform into a vocal anti-war activist.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5
The sports drama features Cruise as Jerry Maguire, a high-earning sports agent who experiences a moral crisis. The storyline continues after writing a manifesto urging his firm to prioritise integrity and fewer clients over profits, he gets fired.
Where to watch: ZEE5
A well-renowned courtroom drama received Academy Awards nominations, including Best Picture. It focuses on Tom Cruise, who plays Lieutenant Daniel Kaffee, a lazy Navy JAG lawyer known for avoiding trials and negotiating plea bargains. Later, he is assigned to defend two Marines on trial for the murder of a fellow platoon member.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The 2003 action-war film portrays Cruise as Nathan Algren, an alcoholic, traumatised American Civil War veteran hired by Japan's modernising government in the 1870s. He is tasked with training the new Imperial Army to eliminate the traditional samurai class.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Delivering an esteemed performance of Frank Mackey, Cruise achieved a Golden Globe and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. The film features Cruise as a misogynistic, charismatic self-help guru who preaches to men about how to conquer women.
Where to watch: JioHotstar and ZEE5
Recognised as one of the greatest action films of all time, Christopher McQuarrie’s thriller won the Critics' Choice Award for Best Action Movie. It follows Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and the IMF team who are forced to work with a ruthless CIA assassin, August Walker, while thwarting a terrorist network's plot to detonate nuclear devices and dismantle the world order.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar
The action-adventure film follows Tom Cruise as Captain Pete Mitchell, who returns to the elite Top Gun school to train a new generation of pilots for an impossible, highly dangerous mission. The movie garnered global recognition for its unique storyline and high-octane action sequences.