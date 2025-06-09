/Jared Leto to Christian Bale: Hollywood stars' drastic transformation for films

Published: Jun 09, 2025, 23:31 IST | Updated: Jun 09, 2025, 23:31 IST
Be it Christian Bale, Jared Leto or Brendan Fraser, the Hollywood stars for films change their routine and go through physical transformation so that they can embody their characters to portray them authentically.
Hollywood actors' shocking transformationz
Many Hollywood stars have undergone dramatic physical transformations to better suit their roles in movies or TV shows. Check out the list.
Bradley Cooper
Bradley Cooper underwent a significant change for his film Maestro in which he played the role of Leonard Bernstein. The prosthetics for his look included nose, chin, neck, and body suits for the older stage of the character's older stage. Reportedly, the actor had spent more than 5 years learning how to conduct music in Bernstein's style.
Colin Farrell
Colin Farrell looked unrecognizable after he transformed into the Penguin for the series The Penguin, in which he used extensive prosthetics and makeup. It includes a bald cap, nosepiece, and his eyebrows. It overall gave a distinctive, scarred appearance.
Brendan Fraser
In The Whale, Brendan Fraser was shown wearing a full custom-made prosthetic suit, which weighed more than 300 lbs. It was made from latex and foam. In addition, the Mummy actor also had to spend around 6 hours on makeup.
Christian Bale
Christian Bale played the role of Trevor Reznik in The Machinist, in which he is struggling with severe insomnia and mental health issues. The actor underwent a drastic weight loss in which he reportedly lost more than 60 pounds. It involved a strict diet and physical exertion which even led him to experience extreme mental state.
Jared Leto
For the film House of Gucci, Jared Leto completely transformed himself into the character of Paolo Gucci. For the look, it involved bald caps, prosthetics, a wig, and makeup. He had to immerse himself in this character so much that he gained that proper Italian accent.
Charlize Theron
In Monster, Charlize Theron portrayed the role of Aileen Wuornos, a real-life serial killer. The actress had to gain weight, bleached and thinned her eyebrows, and even wore prosthetics on her eyelids. To create a hard look on her face, brushed layers of ink and textured green sealant were used.
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie played the role of Queen Elizabeth I in Mary Queen of Scots. The actress was looking unrecognizable in the white makeup, which also involved prosthetics, and fake boils to give that desired effect on camera.