Jared Leto makes history by climbing the Empire State Building

Jared Leto, actor and frontman of 30 Seconds to Mars, achieved a remarkable feat on November 9, 2023, by becoming the first person ever to climb a section of the Empire State Building. Instead of scaling the entire skyscraper, Leto tackled the stretch between floor 86 and the building's peak, completing the climb in approximately 20 minutes.

Leto confessed that the climb was more challenging than he had anticipated, requiring a significant amount of physical endurance and stamina.

"But I have to be honest, it was very, very hard. It was a lot harder than I thought it would be," he said He also talked about the physical and mental endurance required, given the formidable nature of the edifice.

When asked about his motivation, Leto explained, "I've always had a fascination with the Empire State Building, and I love to climb. We're launching a world tour, and 30 Seconds to Mars is back on the road. It was in celebration of the tour and doing the things that you aspire to do."