/Jared Leto refutes allegations of sexual misconduct, says claims are untrue

Hollywood actor Jared Leto is currently under fire after the recent BBC investigation that alleged crimes have taken place when the women were teenagers. The Suicide Squad star has now reacted to the accusations, stating they are false. Through his representatives, the Oscar winner dismissed the accusations as completely false, maintaining that he has never sexually assaulted anyone.

Jared Leto breaks silence over allegations of sexual misconduct

In a statement to USA Today, Jared Leto has reacted to the allegations and said, "I have never sexually assaulted anyone in my entire life. These claims are absolutely and categorically false."

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The allegations in the report, as detailed in the BBC investigative documentary "Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret," are among 10 women with allegations against Leto, regarding incidents between 2002 and 2016, when he was between 30 and 44.

More details of the documentary Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret

Jared Leto is the subject of the BBC documentary Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret, which features accounts from 10 women detailing allegations of sexual misconduct and grooming involving teenagers. Four anonymous women accuse Leto of offences that occurred when they were underage, including sexual assault at age 17, statutory rape at age 17, a threat of sexual assault at age 19, and explicit phone propositions starting at age 16.

The BBC documentary reported that it verified several accounts using messages, photographs, and statements from friends or family members to whom the women confided at the time. Former crew and staff members alleged that the actor and musician’s team routinely invited young or teenage fans to dressing rooms or private spaces. The documentary follows a June 2025 investigative report by Air Mail in which nine women accused Leto of sexual impropriety and unwanted advances, alongside social media accusations from DJ Allie Teilz.

All about Jared Leto

Jared Leto rose to fame in the 1994 TV show My So-Called Life as Jordan Catalano. He has been part of major films, including Requiem for a Dream (2000), Suicide Squad (2016) as the Joker, and Blade Runner 2049 (2017).

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