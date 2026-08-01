/Kangana Ranaut reacts after 15-year-old apologises for remarks against PM Narendra Modi

Days after sparking controversy by calling the younger generation “gutter” during a heated social media exchange, Indian actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has taken a different stance. She recently came out in support of a 15-year-old girl who was booked for foul language and later apologised after allegedly making abusive remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Reacting to the incident, Kangana took to Instagram and showed her support for the teenager and urged people to introspect and protect their daughters.

Kangana Ranaut backs 15-year-old

Taking to Instagram, Kangana Ranaut shared a screenshot of a young girl apologising with folded hands. She wrote, “She is hardly 15, yeh khud bol rahi hai she never posted anything against Modi ji in her whole life but that day her friends took her there and people instigated her to abuse, aao apne bachchon ko evil feminazi and demonic leftists se bachao, we need to protect our children from them.” (She is hardly 15, and she is herself admitting that she never posted anything against Modi ji in her whole life, but that day her friends took her there, and people instigated her to abuse. Please save your children from evil feminazi and demonic leftists; we need to protect our children from them.

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Kangana Ranaut backs 15-year-old Photograph: (Instagram)

She further added, "Khud notice karo, ek bhi scarf/burkha wali ne bhonda pradarshan nahi kiya. We as a community are failing somewhere. We must introspect. We must protect our daughters.” (Notice that not a single scarf- or burkha-clad woman made a vulgar demonstration. We as a community are failing somewhere. We must introspect. We must protect our daughters.)

Who is the girl in Kangana Ranaut's Instagram story?

She is Ruchika Sharma, who was booked after an FIR was filed against her for allegedly using expletives against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Jantar Mantar protest in New Delhi. As the incident escalated, Ruchika's mother reportedly told the salon owner where Singh used to work that an apology letter had already been submitted to police officials.

As per multiple reports and FIR records, Singh is not a minor and is 25 years old. In the apology video, she says, “I came under the influence of some people at the protest and said a lot of bad things against the Prime Minister. I am only 15 years old. Whatever I did was not worthy of forgiveness. I have said a lot of bad things. I apologise to the entire country. I am so ashamed. I can't even look at myself. Please forgive me.”

About Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut serves as a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha from Mandi and is also an actress in Hindi cinema. Amid her busy political career, Ranaut appeared in the political drama Emergency and the recently released film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, which earned her widespread appreciation.