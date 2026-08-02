/Iran rejects reopening Strait of Hormuz, warns US of 'decisive' response

Iran has officially denied reports of reopening the Strait of Hormuz, hours after US President Donald Trump called off a strike on Iran, claiming that an outline of a deal has been agreed with Iran, including on reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Iran outright denied these claims with escalated rhetoric in state media, terming Trump a “fool” who has run out of “steam”. Fars news agency, citing sources in the Iranian negotiating team and military, called the reports by Israeli journalist Barak Ravid as false.

“There is no agreement on reopening the Strait of Hormuz,” Iran’s state media Fars news agency reported. “As long as the United States continues its hostile actions, the strait will remain closed.”

“Passage will only be possible through the designated route, in coordination with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Navy and after obtaining permission to transit the Strait of Hormuz. Otherwise, other routes are unsafe, and vessels attempting to use them will certainly encounter incidents,” reported Fars citing military sources.

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Iranian sources emphasised that claims about Tehran approving any plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz are inaccurate, and that no decision or policy shift has been made regarding the strategic waterway.

Iran's Foreign Ministry warned retalliation

In a telephonic conversation with Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan late on Saturday, Argahchi said that Iran remains fully prepared to defend the country's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national security, reiterating that any aggression or hostile action by the United States and the Zionist regime will be met with a decisive and proportionate response from Iran’s powerful Armed Forces.

Brigadier General Seyyed Majid Ebn-e-Reza, Acting Minister of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics, accused the enemy of engaging in psychological operations and "war of calculation". He said that Iran won't be caught passive or off guard; "we treat the threat as a basis for increasing readiness, strengthening deterrence and enhancing our power."