/Is Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian resigning? Here’s what we know about the ongoing controversy

Rumours claiming that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is set to resign have gained traction online after a senior cleric alleged that the president had repeatedly threatened to step down. The speculation resurfaced after remarks by Mohammad-Bagher Kharrazi, a senior Iranian cleric whose sister is married to the brother of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei. In a video released on Monday (Aug 3), Kharrazi claimed Pezeshkian had threatened to resign “28 times” but stopped after being warned that any future resignation would be accepted.

Quoting Khamenei, Kharrazi said: “If he resigns one more time, I will approve it. I will write ‘approved’ underneath it, and that will be the end of it.” He added: “Pezeshkian no longer dares. They all backed down,” Iran International reported. The comments quickly fuelled speculation that the Iranian president was preparing to leave office.

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‘If I resign…’

Meanwhile, Pezeshkian rejected the claims during a preview of an interview scheduled to air on Iranian state television on Tuesday (Aug 4). “We are fully coordinated with the military forces. I will not resign, and I will stand firm,” Pezeshkian said. “If I resign, I will formally announce that I have resigned.”

His office also strongly denied Kharrazi’s allegations. Mehdi Tabatabaei, deputy for communications and information at the president’s office, described the resignation claims as “baseless and an outright lie.”