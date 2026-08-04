/Pezeshkian says Iran is ‘not seeking to expand or continue’ war with US, calls it a ‘disease’

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday (Aug 4) said Tehran has no intention of continuing or expanding the ongoing war, while reiterating that the country would defend its territory against any threat. Pezeshkian described conflict with the US as a "disease" and said Iran's priority was to protect its borders rather than prolong hostilities.

"Conflict, whether in a neighbourhood, a city, a country or between countries, is a disease that has emerged. We will defend our boundaries, but we are not seeking to expand the war or continue it," he said.

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The Iranian president also linked the country's security to domestic unity, arguing that strengthening social cohesion would reduce the risk of foreign interference. "We must work under these circumstances to build a healthy society so that the enemy is not tempted to enter it, tear apart our social fabric and destroy it," he said.

Separately, Pezeshkian dismissed speculation that he was planning to step down, saying he remained fully committed to his role and was working in coordination with Iran's armed forces.

"We are fully coordinated with the military forces. I will not resign, and I will stand firm. If I resign, I will formally announce that I have resigned," he said in a preview of an interview scheduled to air on Iranian state television.

His comments came after senior cleric Mohammad-Bagher Kharrazi claimed Pezeshkian had threatened to resign "28 times" but withdrew after being warned that any future resignation would be accepted.