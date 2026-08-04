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Pezeshkian says Iran is ‘not seeking to expand or continue’ war with US, calls it a ‘disease’

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 12:52 IST | Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 12:52 IST
Pezeshkian says Iran is ‘not seeking to expand or continue’ war with US, calls it a ‘disease’

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian speaks during the General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York City on September 24, 2025. Photograph: (AFP)

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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated Iran seeks to defend its borders rather than expand war with the US, calling conflict a "disease," while dismissing rumours that he plans to resign.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday (Aug 4) said Tehran has no intention of continuing or expanding the ongoing war, while reiterating that the country would defend its territory against any threat. Pezeshkian described conflict with the US as a "disease" and said Iran's priority was to protect its borders rather than prolong hostilities.

"Conflict, whether in a neighbourhood, a city, a country or between countries, is a disease that has emerged. We will defend our boundaries, but we are not seeking to expand the war or continue it," he said.

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The Iranian president also linked the country's security to domestic unity, arguing that strengthening social cohesion would reduce the risk of foreign interference. "We must work under these circumstances to build a healthy society so that the enemy is not tempted to enter it, tear apart our social fabric and destroy it," he said.

Separately, Pezeshkian dismissed speculation that he was planning to step down, saying he remained fully committed to his role and was working in coordination with Iran's armed forces.

"We are fully coordinated with the military forces. I will not resign, and I will stand firm. If I resign, I will formally announce that I have resigned," he said in a preview of an interview scheduled to air on Iranian state television.

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His comments came after senior cleric Mohammad-Bagher Kharrazi claimed Pezeshkian had threatened to resign "28 times" but withdrew after being warned that any future resignation would be accepted.

The remarks also follow a report by Iran International in May, which claimed Pezeshkian had submitted a resignation letter to the office of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, alleging that his government had been sidelined from major decision-making while hardliners assumed greater control. Iranian authorities denied the report at the time.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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