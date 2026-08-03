/‘We’re looking for creative and unconventional ways to punish Iran’: US officer’s alleged email to troops amid nuke talks with Tehran

A senior officer at the US military command overseeing President Donald Trump's military campaign against Iran reportedly sent an email to military analysts last week seeking "creative and unconventional" ideas to increase pressure on Tehran, according to a report.

The email, sent on Wednesday (July 29) by an officer in the intelligence branch of the US Central Command (CENTCOM), asked a broad group of analysts for fresh proposals on how to deal with Iran, according to a source familiar with the message, reported by CNN. A second source also confirmed that a senior military officer had circulated the request.

"We are looking for new creative and unconventional ways to pressure and punish Iran," the email said, according to the report.

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The unusual crowdsourcing exercise reflects the limited options available to the Trump administration as it seeks to force Iran back to negotiations on its own terms, the report said. According to one of the sources, CENTCOM is reassessing its current approach and is considering a wide range of possible strategies.

Responding to the report, CENTCOM spokesperson Captain Timothy Hawkins defended the move, saying innovation has long been part of the command's operational approach.

"U.S. Central Command has a long history of thinking and working in innovative ways," Hawkins said in a statement. "Admiral Cooper, in particular, reaches out to members of our great team, regardless of rank, to achieve the highest levels of operational performance possible."

The reported email was sent before Trump publicly threatened to launch fresh military strikes against Iran. However, those plans were later shelved over the weekend after regional leaders, including Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, urged the US president to de-escalate tensions, according to the report.