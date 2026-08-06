US President Donald Trump confronted Secretary of War Pete Hegseth over severe shortages in the country's munitions stockpile during a meeting at Camp David last week.

According to the Washington Post, which reported on Wednesday (Aug 6), citing two people familiar with the exchange. Trump questioned Hegseth over dwindling supplies of key weapons, including long-range guided missiles and air defence interceptors, amid growing concerns over the US military's inventory.

The White House and the Pentagon strongly rejected the report. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described it as "100 per cent fake news" and said Trump has "the utmost confidence" in Hegseth. Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell also dismissed the claims, calling allegations that Hegseth misled the president or blamed his deputy for depleted stockpiles “fictional.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source