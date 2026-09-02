/Trump-Xi-Putin meet soon? Kremlin hints at possible APEC talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump may hold a trilateral meeting in the coming months, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Tuesday (Sep 1). If the meeting happens, it would mark a rare encounter between the leaders of the world’s three major powers. Ushakov made the remarks on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, saying that the possibility of the meeting between the three leaders was discussed between Putin and Xi during talks at Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

APEC meeting in November

When asked about the possibility of such a meeting, Ushakov told state TV, “This issue was discussed, yes.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He added that all three leaders were expected to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China, scheduled for November 18-19.

“Xi Jinping mentioned that Donald Trump would be attending, and Vladimir Putin would likely be attending as an invitee,” Ushakov said.

“And if things go as planned, a meeting between the three of them could be arranged,” he added. “Or, at the very least, a meeting with everyone would be a must.”

Russia, China and the United States are among the 21 economies that make up APEC.

However, Washington has not confirmed that Trump will attend the gathering. White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said: “We have no announcements regarding President Trump’s attendance at APEC at this time.”

Ukraine war talks also on agenda

The possible trilateral meeting comes as Moscow, Beijing and Washington remain closely watched over their positions on the Ukraine war and wider global security issues.

Ushakov also said he would meet Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi, the archbishop of Bologna, at the end of September for discussions focused on humanitarian matters linked to the conflict in Ukraine.