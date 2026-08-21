/The Odyssey becomes highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time; here's how Ryan Reynolds reacted

Despite early internet backlash over its inclusive casting, Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has shattered box office records, surpassing Deadpool & Wolverine to become the highest-grossing R-rated film in history. When The Odyssey was set to release last month, many online critics predicted the blockbuster would fail, largely reacting to the prominent casting of Lupita Nyong'o and Elliot Page. Instead, the movie grossed over a billion dollars before officially claiming the crown as the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever made. Actor Ryan Reynolds, star of Deadpool & Wolverine, particularly had a funny reaction to The Odyssey’s massive numbers.



R-rated films typically face box office constraints compared to PG-13 releases, making the achievement particularly notable. The Odyssey officially surpassed the previous record-holder, Marvel's Deadpool & Wolverine, which had generated over $1.3 billion and held the top spot for over two years after taking it from Joker. Driven by immense IMAX sales and steady audience momentum, Nolan’s film quietly overtook the superhero hit.

Ryan Reynolds responds in true Deadpool style



In response to losing the top spot, Ryan Reynolds took to X to congratulate Nolan and his team in classic Deadpool fashion. "Congratulations to the entire cast and crew of The Odyssey for becoming the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time. That is one helluva car," Reynolds wrote.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The post featured a 36-second video splicing together the Honda Odyssey car fight scene from Deadpool & Wolverine with footage of Matt Damon walking in The Odyssey.

Interestingly, The Odyssey has also become the highest-grossing movie in the careers of Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, and Tom Holland.

All about The Odyssey

Nolan's film is based on Homer's ancient Greek poem and follows King Odysseus' dangerous voyage back to Ithaca after the Trojan War. His journey is long and full of challenges as he attempts to go home to reunite with his wife Penelope and son Telemachus.

The film also stars Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong'o, John Leguizamo, Elliot Page, Mia Goth, Corey Hawkins, Jon Bernthal, Samantha Morton, Travis Scott and Benny Safdie.