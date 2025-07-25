/Resident Alien to End with season 4 as USA Network pulls the plug on the sci-fi series

The sci-fi comedy series Resident Alien has been cancelled ahead of its Season 4 premiere. According to a new report, the fourth season of the show will be its finale. The series starred Alan Tudyk as an alien who finds himself trapped on Earth. Resident Alien had changed its home network from Syfy to USA Network for its fourth season and experienced a surge in popularity after it started streaming on Netflix last year.

What is Resident Alien about?

The show was created by Chris Sheridan and is based on the comic book series by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse. It made its debut on the Syfy Network in 2021 and followed the misadventures of Harry Vanderspeigle, an alien forced to assume the identity of a human doctor after his ship crash-lands in a small town in Colorado.

Throughout the show, Harry slowly starts to befriend the town's residents and helps solve their problems, all while trying to keep his identity a secret and staying one step ahead of a secret government agency that is trying to capture him.





Showrunner on season 4 cancellation news

Speaking to TV Insider, Sheridan shared, "I knew going into Season Four that this was likely going to be our final season. Creatively, that was exciting because I knew we could spend the time wrapping up some storylines and driving toward an ending."

Speaking about the ongoing fourth season, he added, “I’m so proud of how good Season 4 is and especially proud that we were able to finish as strongly as we did, with a finale that is probably my favourite episode of the series.”

Resident Alien finale set for August 2025

The supporting cast includes Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler, Elizabeth Bowen, Judah Prehn and Meredith Garretson. The fourth season of Resident Alien premiered in June, and the series finale will air on 8 August 2025.