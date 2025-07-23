/The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 release schedule: Episode guide, India release time, recap and more

After a year-long hiatus, The Summer I Turned Pretty is back with the same drama, thrill and romance. Released on July 16, anticipation for the third and final season was sky-high. The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 brings back the series’ lead cast: Lola Tung (Belly), Gavin Casalegno (Jeremiah), Christopher Briney (Conrad), Sean Kaufman (Steven), Rain Spencer (Taylor), and Jackie Chung (Laurel).



TSITP Season 3 episode guide and release dates



The Summer I Turned Pretty season 1 had seven episodes, and season 2 had eight. As a special treat, the makers have added a few extra episodes in the final season.



TSITP Season 3 consist of 11 episodes.



After the first two episodes, new episodes will be released on a weekly basis on Wednesdays until the final episode, which will be released on September 17.



Here's a complete guide to The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 episodes:

Episode Date (Wednesday) Episode 1 & 2: July 16 Episode 3 July 23 Episode 4 July 29 Episode 5 August 6 Episode 6 August 13 Episode 7 August 20 Episode 8 August 27 Episode 9 August 27 Episode 10 September 10 Episode 11 September 17

What time does The Summer I Turned Pretty release on Prime Video in India?

In the USA, the season 2 episodes will premiere at midnight PT and 3:00 am ET. Meanwhile, in India, the new episodes will be released at 12:30 pm, every Wednesday.

More about The Summer I Turned Pretty season



Adapted from Jenny Han’s romance novels of the same name, the hit Prime Video show revolves around a love triangle between Belly and the Fisher brothers - Conrad and Jeremiah.



What happens in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 episodes 1-2?



The first two episodes are packed with drama, heartbreak, and even a shocking accident, yes, you read that right. This time, the trio isn’t at Cousins Beach. Belly and Jeremiah are now in college and are having the best time of their lives. Belly’s best friend, Taylor, is also attending the same school. While the two girls appear close, Taylor is hiding a secret affair. Meanwhile, Conrad is at Stanford University, where he’s doing well and is even in a relationship with a new girl named Agnes.



Belly and Jeremiah, on the other hand, seem deeply in love, until a heartbreak when he had hooked up with someone else in Cabo. Belly is heartbroken and has broken up with her boyfriend. Meanwhile, Belly’s brother Steven gets into a car accident following a heated argument with Taylor.