/Wimbledon 2026: Djokovic equals Federer's record as Sinner, Sabalenka and Osaka advance; Medvedev knocked out

Novak Djokovic added another remarkable chapter to his Wimbledon legacy by reaching the fourth round and equalling Roger Federer’s record for the most men’s singles match wins at the All England Club. Meanwhile, defending champion Jannik Sinner continued his title defence in dominant fashion, comfortably defeating Jenson Brooksby on Friday (July 3). Djokovic overcame French 25th seed Arthur Rinderknech 7-5, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (7/4) on Centre Court to register his 105th Wimbledon singles victory, matching Federer’s all-time men’s record.

Only Martina Navratilova, with 120 singles victories, has won more matches at Wimbledon. The Serbian also matched Federer’s Open Era record of 18 appearances in the Wimbledon men’s singles fourth round. "To be able to make history of this sport is a huge honour and privilege, especially here," Djokovic said. “It's always been a dream tournament for me here. I propose a match-up between Roger and me for 106, let's stop it here and call Roger to come!” At 39, Djokovic became only the fourth man in the Open Era to reach the Wimbledon last 16 after the age of 39, joining Federer, Pancho Gonzales and Ken Rosewall.

The seven-time Wimbledon champion is chasing a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam singles title, which would move him ahead of Margaret Court and also level Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon crowns. Victory this year would also make Djokovic the oldest men’s Grand Slam champion of the Open Era. Next, he will face Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin, who defeated Brazil’s Joao Fonseca in straight sets, with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.

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Defending champion Jannik Sinner delivered one of his strongest performances of the tournament to defeat world No. 81 Jenson Brooksby 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 on Court One. The Italian has never lost a Grand Slam match to a player ranked as low as Brooksby and extended that impressive record while reaching the Wimbledon fourth round for the fifth time, equalling Nicola Pietrangeli’s record for the most men’s singles fourth-round appearances by an Italian. Sinner will next face Japanese qualifier Shintaro Mochizuki, who upset Spain’s Rafael Jodar to reach the last 16. After a steady start to the tournament, Sinner looked far more comfortable against Brooksby. "I'm trying to improve every day. A small step forward today. Trying to get better if I want to go far in this tournament," Sinner said.

Aryna Sabalenka beats Jelena Ostapenko to advance to next round, Naomi Osaka beats Daria Kasatkina

Women’s world no. 1 Aryna Sabalenka also continued her impressive run, defeating Jelena Ostapenko 6-4, 6-4 on Centre Court to remain on course for her first Wimbledon title. The Belarusian has now reached the quarter-finals or better at 14 consecutive Grand Slam tournaments and will next face Japan’s Naomi Osaka in a blockbuster fourth-round encounter, a rematch of their French Open clash earlier this season. “Another aggressive player. Another very powerful match.” "I'm ready to fight and do whatever it takes to get through."