/England name ODI squad for India series; Tongue, Coles earn call-ups

England have announced a 16-member squad for their upcoming three-match ODI series against India, which gets underway at Edgbaston on Jul 14. Young all-rounder James Coles has earned his maiden ODI call-up after previously being included in England’s T20I squad against India. Fast bowler Josh Tongue, who is yet to make his ODI debut, has also retained his place following his impressive performances in Test cricket, particularly during the 2025 Ashes.

The hosts have been strengthened by the return of pace bowlers Gus Atkinson and Saqib Mahmood. Harry Brook will lead the side, with experienced campaigners Jos Buttler, Joe Root, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer and Sam Curran also featuring in the squad.

England head into the series on the back of a 2-1 ODI series victory over Sri Lanka in January, having bounced back after losing the opening match.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Notable absentees from the squad include Zak Crawley, Brydon Carse, Jamie Overton and Luke Wood.

Also Read - Jofra Archer returns, Saqib Mahmood out as England name XI for 2nd T20I vs India

The ODI series will begin at Edgbaston on Jul 14 before moving to Cardiff for the second match on Jul 16. The third and final ODI will be played at Lord’s on Jul 19.

Meanwhile, India are currently involved in a five-match T20I series. In the opening game, India posted 189/7, thanks to a blistering 59 off 24 balls from Abhishek Sharma and a well-made 68 by Shreyas Iyer, while Shivam Dube added an unbeaten 42 late in the innings.

After an early batting collapse, Abhishek’s attacking knock revived India’s innings before Shreyas anchored the middle overs. However, persistent rain interrupted play and the match was eventually abandoned without a result.

England squad for India ODIs