/FIFA World Cup 2026: Riyad Mahrez retires from international football after Algeria's R32 exit

Riyad Mahrez has announced his retirement from international football after Algeria were knocked out of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a 2-0 defeat to Switzerland in the round of 32 on Friday (IST). Speaking after the match, Mahrez looked back on his journey with the national team. He said there were both happy and challenging moments, adding that wearing the Algeria shirt had always been his dream since childhood. He described representing his country as a great honor and said he was proud of everything he achieved. Mahrez also said it is now time for the next generation of players to take over.
“There were good times and difficult times as well, of course. That’s part of a career," he said afterward. “But representing Algeria has been a dream of mine ever since I was young, to play for my country. It’s been an immense honor and a great source of pride."
After the match ended, the 35-year-old thanked the fans by giving a thumbs-up, placing his hand on his heart and waving as he walked off the pitch.
Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)
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Mahrez ends his international career with 119 appearances for Algeria, the second-highest total in the country’s history. He also scored 40 goals, making him the nation’s second-highest goalscorer. One of the biggest highlights of his international career was helping Algeria win the Africa Cup of Nations in 2019.