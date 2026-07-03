/FIFA World Cup 2026: Riyad Mahrez retires from international football after Algeria's R32 exit

Riyad Mahrez has announced his retirement from international football after Algeria were knocked out of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a 2-0 defeat to Switzerland in the round of 32 on Friday (IST). Speaking after the match, Mahrez looked back on his journey with the national team. He said there were both happy and challenging moments, adding that wearing the Algeria shirt had always been his dream since childhood. He described representing his country as a great honor and said he was proud of everything he achieved. Mahrez also said it is now time for the next generation of players to take over.