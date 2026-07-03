/FIFA World Cup 2026: 'We'll play with courage,' says Cape Verde coach ahead of Argentina clash

Cape Verde head coach Pedro Leitao Brito is confident ahead of his team's FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match against Argentina, saying his players are ready for the challenge and will play with confidence as they aim to reach the Round of 16. Speaking before the knockout clash, Brito said that his team would not be feared by the defending champions and would instead focus on their own game, approaching the contest with belief and determination.

"There's belief and conviction, and that's very helpful," Brito said, as quoted by ESPN.

He added that Cape Verde will play fearless football while staying disciplined throughout the match.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"We will play with courage. We will be bold and fight for the qualification. We want the players to enjoy the match, but to be focused and do everything to go to the next phase," he said.

Brito said that the team believes in its strengths and is confident it can challenge Argentina despite knowing the match will be difficult.

"Of course we believe. We believe in ourselves and our strengths, our players and our team. We know this will be a very difficult game, but we can hurt our opponent. We are brave and ambitious and we will play to win," he added.



We as a team have our own strategy, not only against Messi but the whole team," he said.

“They are the current world champions and one of the best teams in the tournament. We will play against the whole team. We know Messi is one of the best players in the world, but we play against the whole team.”

Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

Cape Verde, the smallest country ever to qualify from the group stage of a FIFA World Cup, will face defending champions Argentina in the Round of 32 in Miami on Saturday (IST).

The winner of the match will secure a place in the Round of 16 and move a step closer to the FIFA World Cup title.