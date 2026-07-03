/FIFA 2026: Germany's Julian Nagelsmann resigns after shock World Cup R32 exit

Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann has reportedly stepped down after the team’s surprising exit from the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the Round of 32, according to the media reports. The report said that the German Football Association (DFB) held a three-and-a-half-hour meeting on Thursday to review Germany’s disappointing World Cup campaign and after the discussion, the DFB leadership reportedly advised Nagelsmann to resign.

Speaking after Germany’s 3-4 penalty shootout loss to Paraguay, DFB President Bernd Neuendorf said that the team could not continue as if nothing had happened following such a major disappointment.

"After such a devastating setback, and considering the challenges ahead, we cannot and will not simply return to business as usual," said DFB President Bernd Neuendorf in a statement released approximately 16 hours after the 3-4 penalty shootout defeat against Paraguay in the round of 32, as quoted by Sky Sports.

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The DFB has not officially named Nagelsmann’s replacement, however, some reports have reported that former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is being linked with the role. The report also claimed Klopp would be willing to take charge of the German team if the DFB approached him.

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