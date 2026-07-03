/FIFA WC 2026, Canada vs Morocco R16: When and where to watch live streaming in India?

Canada and Morocco will kick off the Round of 16 on Saturday (IST) in Houston, Texas, with the World Cup co-hosts aiming to continue their impressive campaign. This is a landmark moment for Canadian football, as the men’s team has reached the Round of 16 for the first time ever. They earned their place after a hard-fought victory over South Africa in the previous round.

Canada now faces a tough test against Morocco, who knocked out the Netherlands in a dramatic penalty shootout to reach this stage.

Canada finished second in Group B with four points after beating Qatar, drawing with Bosnia and Herzegovina and losing to Switzerland. They then edged past South Africa 1-0 in the Round of 32.

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Morocco also finished second in Group C with seven points. They defeated Scotland and Haiti, while had a draw with Brazil. In the Round of 32, Morocco scored a late goal to level the match before defeating the Netherlands 3-2 in a penalty shootout after extra time.

As the crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 clash between Canada and Morocco approaches, here’s a look at the live streaming details for fans in India.

Canada vs Morocco, FIFA 2026: Key details

Date and kick-off time: Saturday (Jul 4), 10:30 PM (IST)

Saturday (Jul 4), 10:30 PM (IST) Venue: Houston Stadium

Houston Stadium Referee: TBC

Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

Which TV channel will broadcast Canada vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 match live in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 R16 match between Canada and Morocco will be shown live on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India.

How to watch Canada vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 live streaming in India?