/Taylor Swift marries Travis Kelce: Blake Lively's absence fuels friendship speculation

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding is one of the most talked-about topics on social media, be it invitees reportedly signing NDAs or the itinerary schedule reveal. However, the star-studded wedding celebrations at Madison Square Garden on July 3 brought together some of Hollywood's biggest names, including Adam Sandler officiating the marriage. However, one celebrity who was once considered Swift's closest friend, the actress, was nowhere to be seen during the wedding festivities, prompting fresh speculations about their friendship.

Where was Blake Lively during Taylor Swift's celebrations?

While Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce said their ‘I dos’ on July 3 at Madison Square Garden, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were having family time by cheering on their daughter Betty as she competed in a horse show at a local farm in Lake Placid, New York, as per the TMZ report.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The family outing comes as Taylor and Travis are surrounded by close family and their current close friends, roughly 4 and a half hours away in New York City.

Long before the wedding, several reports surfaced on the internet that Blake Lively wasn't invited to Taylor and Travis' wedding celebrations, adding to speculation that the friendship hasn't rebounded. As the wedding festivities kick off, we've seen that Taylor has rekindled with other friends, including Karlie Kloss.

Reason behind the rumoured friendship fallout of Taylor Swift and Blake Lively

In late 2024 and 2025, Blake Lively sued Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment and retaliation. Baldoni countersued, and his legal team ultimately subpoenaed Swift. Baldoni’s camp claimed Swift had pressured him to accept Lively’s rewrites and use her fame for the film's benefit. In text messages unsealed in court, Lively referred to her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and Taylor Swift as her "dragons" who protect her, which deeply hurt Swift. Swift's team strongly denied any creative involvement in the movie, making it clear she never wanted to be implicated.

Ahead of summary judgement hearings, private text exchanges between Swift and Lively were publicised. The texts revealed that Swift felt distanced, complaining that Lively’s messages—which were completely consumed by her legal issues, sounded like "a mass corporate email sent to 200 employees".