/Following father William and uncle Harry, Prince George to attend elite Eton College from September

Prince George, 12, will begin a new chapter in his education later this year. Kensington Palace recently announced that he will attend Eton College from September. The royal turns 13 next month, and at the moment, he is completing his final year at Lambrook School in Berkshire.

Prince George to attend Eton College

Several members of the royal family, including his father, Prince William, and uncle, Prince Harry, attended Eton, and now Prince George is following their footsteps.

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As per the official statement, "Kensington Palace can confirm that Prince George will attend Eton College from September."

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The update has ended months of speculation over where Prince George would continue his studies. As per reports, several schools, including Marlborough College, attended by his mother, Catherine, Princess of Wales, were considered.

What makes Eton College special

Eton College, located near Windsor Castle, was founded in the 15th century. The school has been attended by several British leaders and public figures, including British prime ministers David Cameron and Boris Johnson. Other notable alumni from other fields include writer George Orwell and actors Eddie Redmayne and Damian Lewis.

Coming to the Royal Family, Prince William made history when he joined Eton in 1995, becoming the first senior royal to study there. Prince Harry followed three years later. Other members of the extended royal family, including Earl Spencer, have also attended the school.

Along with its academic reputation, the school is also expensive. As per reports, Eton College's annual fees are estimated at around £63,000.

About Prince George

Born on 22 July 2013, Prince George Alexander Louis is the eldest child of William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, and the eldest grandchild of King Charles III and Diana, Princess of Wales.