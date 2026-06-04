/Who is Peter Phillips, and why is Prince Harry skipping his wedding?

Britain is going to witness another royal wedding soon, as Peter Phillips is all set to wed Harriet Sperling. However, the wedding is reportedly going to be a very private affair, unlike the previous grand royal wedding. According to reports, Peter, the late Queen Elizabeth’s eldest grandchild, will have only a select few members of the royal family attend his intimate wedding and the guest list reportedly will not include Prince Harry.

Prince Harry not invited to Peter Phillips’ wedding?

According to royal commentator Emily Nash, Peter Phillips and Prince Harry have reportedly not been in contact for several years, which led to a natural distancing. Nash spoke to Page Six and explained, “I think it comes down to interpersonal relationships, doesn't it? What we were told was that Peter hadn't spoken to Harry for the last few years. And so it sort of has been a natural cooling off and he wasn't invited as a result. (Peter is) very loyal, he's very protective.

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“He's been a very good sounding board to his cousin over the years. So it absolutely makes sense that I think had both Wales brothers been there, it would have put a completely different slant on the whole event. And that's not what you want on what should be the happiest day of your life.”

“Peter was positioned between the two warring brothers. He was sort of put right in the middle of them as the older cousin and that must have been a really difficult moment for him. Of course, a lot of water has gone under the bridge since then.

“If that had been the case, that would have become the absolute focal point for Peter and Harriet's special day, and there have been enough distractions, I think, from the good things about the royal family over the past year. Hopefully, they can just have this one day to come together and celebrate someone's happy news for a change.”

Harry’s book reportedly widened the gap between him and Peter. The book shared private details about the royal family. Nash feels that Harry’s decision not to attend the wedding is wise, considering his presence can lead to tension in the family and take away the spotlight from the newlyweds.

She explained that the wedding should remain focused on Peter and Harriet rather than past family issues.

Not just Harry, Nash says even Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew are expected to skip the wedding. According to her, the past year has been very hard for both of them because of personal problems that have also affected how they are viewed within the royal family.

Guest list at the wedding

Prince William is expected to attend the ceremony along with wife, Kate Middleton and their three children. King Charles is also likely to attend the wedding. Zara Tindall and her husband Mike are confirmed to be present, along with other close family members.

From the bride's side, Harriet Sperling's daughter, Georgina, from her previous marriage, is also expected to attend. Overall, the guest list includes only close family members from both sides.

Who is Peter Phillips?