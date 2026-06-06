/Queen Elizabeth's grandson Peter Phillips marries Harriet Sperling; King Charles, William and Kate attend

Queen Elizabeth’s eldest grandchild Peter Phillips has married Harriet Sperling in a private wedding ceremony attended by King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other royal family members. With the wedding, Peter became the first of the Queen’s grandchildren to remarry.

The ceremony was held on Saturday, June 6, at All Saints’ Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire, England.

Peter Phillips marries Harriet Sperling

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Becoming the first of Queen Elizabeth’s grandchildren to remarry, Phillips said ‘I do’ to Harriet, who is a nurse. The wedding was attended by the British royal family, including King Charles and Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Edward and Sophie, as well as Peter’s mother, Princess Anne.

Peter Phillips, who largely stays out of the limelight, married for the second time. He was previously married to Autumn Kelly from 2008 to 2021, and the pair share two daughters: Savannah and Isla. Meanwhile, Harriet was previously married to fitness instructor Antonio St. John Sperling, with whom she shares a daughter, Georgina. The couple’s three daughters from their previous marriages served as bridesmaids.

Kate and William were present

The Princess of Wales, 44, was pictured with her husband William. For the wedding, she chose a beige bouclé-knit Roland Mouret coat dress. She finished off her look with a boater hat, drop earrings, and a clutch bag. The highlight of her look was her earring of blush-pink gemstones. Meanwhile, William wore a tuxedo.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who have reportedly avoided royal events due to their parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s ties to the late Jeffrey Epstein, stepped out for the wedding and joined other royal members.

Both sisters arrived with their partners: Princess Eugenie with Jack Brooksbank, and Princess Beatrice with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. This marked their first royal outing since Andrew and Sarah’s names made headlines over connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Prince Andrew was stripped of his royal and military titles in 2022 and withdrew from public duties.

The royal history of divorce and remarriage



Peter is the first of the late Queen’s grandchildren to remarry, though divorce and remarriage aren’t new in the family. Three of Elizabeth’s four children divorced, and two remarried: Princess Anne and King Charles. Anne was the first to divorce. She wed Mark Phillips in 1973, and they had Peter and Zara before divorcing in 1992. That same year, she married Sir Tim Laurence in Scotland.