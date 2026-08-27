/$12,000 per hour? The huge amount Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spent on their private jet to the UK

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are moving back to London with their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The reason behind this surprising move is not clear. However, they are spending a hefty amount on their relocation, and one of the costs they paid for their private travel has been revealed.

Meghan and Harry are moving back to London six years after they left the country after stepping down from their royal roles.

How much Meghan and Prince has spend for their travel from LA to Birmingham.

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Meghan and Harry are back, and videos of them stepping off their private jet are going viral. For their travel, the royal couple reportedly spent six figures to fly across the pond on a private plane through Planet 9, as per Page Six.

According to aviation prices, the global private aviation company charges $12,000 per hour for the 10-hour flight.

A source told the outlet that the couple have boarded a private jet to bring their family, plus dogs Pula and a black Labrador retriever and Mia, a beagle, to the UK. But they are leaving their chickens at their Montecito home in the US, reported PEOPLE.

The jet that they had paid a huge amount, for features, two bathrooms, seating for up to 13 passengers and five beds that sleep six.

Earlier this month, Meghan and Harry announced that they are moving back to London for an extended period of time. Their two kids will also go to school in the UK.



They will live in a private, non-royal residence outside London.

Why are Meghan and Harry moving back?

The reason why the Sussexes are moving back has not been revealed officially. But some reports says that King Charles The reason why the Sussexes are moving back has not been officially revealed. But some reports say King Charles is the reason behind their decision. Meanwhile, other reports say Markle is planning an acting comeback, and that is bringing her back to the UK.

An insider told Page Six, “I know that Charles is the reason they are moving back.”

Charles is suffering from cancer and reportedly met with the couple and their children last month.

As mentioned above, the Duchess of Sussex is set to continue her acting work. Variety has now learnt that she is in talks to join the third season of Netflix's The Gentlemen.