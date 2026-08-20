Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are coming back to the UK six years after they stepped down from their roles as a senior working royal and moved to the US. Back in 2020, Harry and Meghan’s decision shocked the world and to date is seen as a defining moment in modern royal history. Dubbed ‘Megxit’ by the press, the move shook the British monarchy and touched off a series of controversies that redefined public perception of the royal family in Britain.

What began as a plan to forge a hybrid role ultimately ended in a complete break from senior royal duties, sending the couple across the Atlantic to Montecito, California.

Tensions over media and security

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Harry and Meghan’s departure from the UK was primarily due to an escalating war with the media. Harry frequently accused the British tabloid press of launching relentless, racially charged attacks against Meghan, drawing parallels to the aggressive paparazzi pursuit that contributed to the death of his mother, Princess Diana. Safety concerns only escalated for the couple as they were stripped of state-funded police protection upon leaving their official roles.

Also read: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set to move back to the UK with their children

The decision triggered a years-long, highly publicised legal battle between Harry and the UK Home Office, with the Duke arguing that returning to his home country without official security posed an unacceptable risk to his family.

Bombshell claims and royal rift

Not just security, but the couple also laid out their personal differences with the royal family in the public post their move to the US.

The couple’s relocation had, in any case, led to unprecedented public tell-alls. In a bombshell 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Sussexes alleged institutional neglect and claimed an unnamed member of the royal family had expressed concerns about the skin tone of their unborn son, Archie.

Further revelations emerged in their multi-million-dollar Netflix docuseries and Harry’s 2023 bestselling memoir, Spare, in which he alleged physical altercations with his brother, Prince William, and voiced sharp criticisms of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Also read: Meghan Markle is making her acting comeback in a film starring Lily Collins

Back in the UK, critics and royal commentators accused the couple of hypocrisy, arguing that they leveraged their royal titles for commercial gain through deals with major streaming giants while simultaneously disparaging the monarchy.

Internal palace friction was further fuelled by reports of staff turnover and allegations of bullying against aides—claims Meghan firmly denied.

A new chapter in California

By establishing their base in the US, the Sussexes secured financial independence and carved out a self-directed public image through their Archewell Foundation and commercial ventures including a lifestyle show for Meghan on Netflix. However, the move was seen as widening the rift within the House of Windsor. It created a historic modern precedent for life outside the royal enclave.

Harry and Meghan’s move back to the UK

While its too early to declare that all’s well in the family with Harry and Meghan moving back to the UK with their children, royal watchers do see relationship dynamics changing between King Charles and his younger son.