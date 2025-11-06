/Meghan Markle is all set to make her acting comeback in a film starring Lily Collins, Brie Larson

Prince Harry’s wife, former actress Meghan Markle, is making a comeback to acting. According to media reports, Meghan Markle, who is best known for her work in the legal drama series Suits, will feature in a cameo role in Close Personal Friends, which features Emily in Paris star Lily Collins, alongside Jack Quaid, Brie Larson and Henry Golding. The film is being shot in and around Los Angeles.

According to a report in Variety, the comedy ‘revolves around a ‘regular’ couple that meets a celebrity couple while on a trip to Santa Barbara.”

Many would recall that Meghan gained worldwide fame after starring in seven seasons of Suits before she quit acting to marry Prince Harry, the second son of Britain’s King Charles. Since then, Meghan has not taken up any acting assignments.

Megan and Harry now live in California after quitting their roles as senior members of the British royal family. The couple now have no longer has access to the public purse and relies instead on a pricey deal with Netflix and Markle's nascent lifestyle brand.

The Netflix deal has spawned the popular, if much-mocked, series With Love, Meghan, which features Markle as a thriving domestic maven in a fictionalised home, hosting guests, harvesting honey and mixing bath salts.

Despite being blasted by critics as "pointless," it has been extended for a second season, and a holiday special is due in December.

The couple have struggled to capture the public's imagination since Harry & Meghan, a six-episode tell-all about their relationship and exit from the House of Windsor, which drew 23 million views in its first four days -- a record for a Netflix documentary.

His blockbuster memoir Spare, published in January 2023, upset Buckingham Palace with its criticism of family members, including William's wife, Catherine and his stepmother, Queen Camilla.