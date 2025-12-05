/Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand As Ever parts ways with Netflix a year after its launch

Meghan Markle is moving forward with her lifestyle brand As ever independently, without Netflix. The Duchess of Sussex had developed her lifestyle brand in partnership with Netflix in 2025. However, the streaming giant will no longer be part of the initiative.

The split was first reported by The Sun. Meghan’s lifestyle brand As ever will continue ‘independently’ according to spokespeople for the lifestyle brand as well as Netflix.

A spokesperson for As ever said, "As ever is grateful for Netflix’s partnership through launch and our first year. We have experienced meaningful and rapid growth, and As ever is now ready to stand on its own. We have an exciting year ahead and can’t wait to share more."

A Netflix spokesperson told PEOPL, “Meghan’s passion for elevating everyday moments in beautiful yet simple ways inspired the creation of the As ever brand, and we are glad to have played a role in bringing that vision to life."

Netflix added that the streaming giant was only part of the initial phase of the brand and Meghan was always set to go independent.

"As it was always intended, Meghan will continue growing the brand and take it into its next chapter independently, and we look forward to celebrating how she continues to bring joy to households around the world," the Netflix spokesperson adds.

Meghan’s brand As ever launched in 2025 with its first product drop, which quickly sold out, including fruit spreads, flower sprinkles and honey which all featured in the Netflix series With Love, Meghan. The brand also sold bookmarks, wines, candles and more.

Earlier, Prince Harry and Meghan announced a reported $100 deal with Netflix in 2020. Their 2022 series Harry & Meghan was one of Netflix’s most-watched documentary debuts.

The couple also produced Live to Lead (2022), Heart of Invictus (2023) and Polo (2024).

The association came to an end in July 2025 and it was announced that Netflix would not be renewing the deal. The move was seen as a broader shift to Netflix’ business strategy.