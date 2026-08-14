In what could be termed as a big relief to comedian Samay Raina, the Supreme Court on Friday cancelled all FIRs filed against him and four others over insensitive remarks made on the show India’s Got Latent. The comedian and four others were booked for remarks made against persons with disabilities.

The court had earlier reprimanded the comedian for making crass jokes and ordered him to conduct awareness programmes and raise funds for persons with disabilities.

FIRs against Samay Raina quashed

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On Friday, a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice JV Mohana noted Raina and others' compliance with the top court's direction and quashed all cases against them.

In the last hearing, the court had imposed a cost of Rs 3 lakh on Raina and four others, observing that he had taken the court for a ride by not complying with the undertakings given to make amends.

On Friday, the court appreciated the efforts made by Raina and others to organize shows for the benefit of persons with disabilities.

"Once there are genuine efforts positive results are bound to be there. They are very bright youngsters. If they have started working in positive direction, there will be positive output," the Bench said.

The Court proceeded to quash criminal cases filed against them over insensitve remarks against disabled persons.

Samay Raina and four others were after Cure SMA India Foundation filed a petition in the top court alleging that the comedian had made insensitive remarks over the high cost of treatment for Spinal Muscular Atrophy and also allegedly ridiculed a person with such a disability.