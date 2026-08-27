/Samay Raina felicitated by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis at Cyber Awareness event, jokes about ‘old’ cyber cell connection

Samay Raina and Maharashtra Cyber have now taken an unexpected turn after the comedian was felicitated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at a Mumbai cyber-awareness event, where he used the moment to joke about his past interactions with the cybercrime wing. Raina's remarks brought a lighter touch to an event focused on educating people about online fraud and digital arrest scams.

Samay Raina honoured by CM Devendra Fadnavis

The event marked the launch of Maharashtra Cyber's cyber-awareness short film ‘Digital Arrest’ and the ‘1930 Maharashtra Cyber Anthem’, aimed at educating people about online fraud and so-called digital arrest scams. The event brought together entertainment personalities and government representatives to promote awareness about cybercrime and online fraud.

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While accepting the felicitation, Raina brought his trademark humour to the occasion by referring to his long association with Maharashtra Cyber. He said, "Thank you for the felicitation, sir. My association with Maha Cyber has been going on for a very long time. 1930 is really a great number. I have actually saved it because I often get calls from there."

"The Maha Cyber Cell is very active. I can tell you this for sure—whether you are there or whether you are in India, they will catch you. “Aur aaj pehli baar hua hai ki Cyber Cell ka officer ek comedian ke ghar gaya subah, use ghar se uthaya, aur is baar felicitation hua hai" he further added, (It’s a brilliant thing. Today, for the first time, it has happened that a Cyber Cell officer went to a comedian’s house and picked him up from his home, and this time there has been a felicitation."

Raina was among the celebrities who contributed to Maharashtra Cyber's awareness campaign. Actors including Ashish Vidyarthi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sharad Kelkar, Sonali Bendre, Javed Jaffrey and Mangesh Desai, along with singer Sunidhi Chauhan, were also associated with the initiative and attended the event.

Samay Raina's old connection with Mahrastra Cyber Cell

The connection between Samay Raina and Maharashtra Cyber Cell goes back to the comedian's earlier run-in with the agency over his YouTube comedy show ‘India's Got Latent’. The show had become the subject of a major controversy last year, with Maharashtra Cyber initiating legal proceedings over allegations concerning obscene and sexually explicit content. Raina was subsequently involved in the

wider legal proceedings surrounding the controversy.

That history made his appearance at an event organised by the same cybercrime wing particularly.

notable, with Raina choosing to address the connection through humour rather than avoiding the subject.

What did Maharashtra CM Fadnavis say at the event?