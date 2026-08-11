/Honey Singh reacts to Badshah’s stage-name claim after Samay Raina’s Latent episode

The complicated history between Yo Yo Honey Singh and Badshah has once again come into the spotlight after an old video of the latter resurfaced online. The online discussion began after Badshah appeared on the latest bonus episode of Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent Season 2.

What happened

During the episode, Samay asked Badshah the story behind his stage name, to which the rapper said that he had come up with the name himself.

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The conversation quickly went viral online and many social media users revisited an older interview in which Badshah had given Honey Singh credit for the name.

Honey Singh's Instagram Story Photograph: (Instagram)

"Honey told me, ‘You live like a Badshah.' He said I use my phone whenever I want and get up whenever I feel like. So that's how Badshah was decided," Badshah had said in the old footage.

The old clip also caught Honey Singh’s attention, and he reacted to the resurfaced footage on social media, saying, “Meri gandi aulaad”.

The feud around Brown Rang

India's Got Latent episode also shifted the attention towards the long-standing dispute between Honey Singh and Badshah over the song Brown Rang.

The debate dates back to when both rappers were associated with the hip-hop collective Mafia Mundeer. Their professional relationship eventually broke down, followed by disagreements over their earlier musical collaborations.

Brown Rang has remained one of the major points of dispute between Honey Singh and Badshah. The latter has previously claimed that he wrote the song’s lyrics, while Honey Singh has been associated with its beats.

The issue resurfaced in July 2025 when Badshah responded with “Credits” to a social media post connected to Honey Singh.

About India’s Got Latent bonus episode

Badshah appeared in the second bonus episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2, which was released on August 10, 2026, for YouTube channel members. The episode also featured Haarsh Limbachiyaa, YouTuber Sourav Joshi and comedian Rajat Sood.