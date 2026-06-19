/India's Got Latent 2 lands on Netflix; New Samay Raina special announced

Comedian Samay Raina has been grabbing headlines once again after the official announcement of India's Got Latent returning with season 2 in a creative collaboration with the streaming platform Netflix. In addition, an all-new comedy special with Samay Raina is also in development. Let's delve in to know more details about the upcoming show.

Netflix announces India's Got Latent season 2

Netflix took to their Instagram handle and shared a new promo of Samay Raina saying that India's Got Latent season 2 will be available on both Netflix and YouTube on the same day and with the same duration. In addition, he also said, everything would remain same, but the only difference would be that

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Netflix viewers would not see advertisements or a comment section.

In the promo, Raina's friend Balraj says he has heard that Latent Season 2 is coming to Netflix. Raina replies that it is true. Samay Raina also says the show will continue without a filter. Referring to the language used on it, he says there will still be swearing because the show has no filter. The caption of the clip read, "It's SAMAY For A Big Reveal. Watch India’s Got Latent Season 2, Episode 1 out tomorrow, on Netflix." Fans took to the comment section to express their excitement, and one user wrote, "TUDUM supremacy". Another user wrote, "This iss really gonna be crazyy mann." “Let’s goooo,” wrote the third user.

The formal announcement came after Netflix India shared a cryptic social media post featuring Raina's bodyguard and asked viewers to drop lemon and spice emojis in the comments. Raina was also added as a collaborator on the post. The caption read, "Drop [lemon and spice emojis] in the comments pls, we're gonna need it (sic)."

When can you watch India's Got Latent season 2?

India's Got Latent season 2 and an all-new comedy special are currently in development. Beginning June 20 at 7 pm IST, India's Got Latent Season 2 will launch in a first-of-its-kind simulcast across Netflix and YouTube, with new episodes dropping every two weeks thereafter.

Most recently, the overwhelming enthusiasm for his appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show reaffirmed his enduring popularity, the audience’s love for him, and the increasing demand for his comedy content.