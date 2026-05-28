/India’s Got Latent Season 2: Samay Raina drops major update after controversy

Comedian Samay Raina is officially bringing back his hit YouTube show, India’s Got Latent, for a second season. After being forced to take down all previous episodes last year due to a massive controversy, Samay surprised fans earlier this year with a comeback announcement. Now, he has shared a behind-the-scenes update that has sent anticipation skyrocketing.

Samay teases season 2 from the sets

On Thursday, Samay took to Instagram to announce the revival of his favourite chess tournament "for old times’ sake." However, eager fans quickly flooded his DMs, expressing disappointment over the lack of concrete updates regarding India’s Got Latent Season 2.

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Reacting with his signature humour, Samay posted a meme from his recent comedy special, Still Alive, before finally dropping the update everyone was waiting for. Sharing a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets, Samay wrote, Uski bhi shooting chal rahi hai dostoo (That's being shot too, friends).”

The shared image features Samay holding a microphone with comedian Balraj Ghai standing right behind him. While the faces of the remaining panel members were strategically hidden to maintain suspense, comedian Aashish Solanki appeared to be partially visible in the frame.

Leaked photos hint at Bollywood guests

This update follows a leaked picture from the sets that went viral on social media earlier this month. The alleged set photo featured Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari seated on the judging panel alongside Balraj Singh Ghai and Aashish Solanki. While the leak has fueled intense speculation that the duo will appear as celebrity guests, neither the actors nor the show's makers have officially confirmed the reports.

India's Got Latent controversy

The show’s sudden hiatus dates back to February 2025, when YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia appeared as a guest alongside Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Mukhija. During the episode, Ranveer’s controversial remarks about parents and sex triggered widespread online outrage.

The backlash quickly escalated. Multiple FIRs were filed against Ranveer, Samay, and the show. Guest panellist Apoorva Mukhija received severe rape and death threats. Ranveer Allahbadia faced temporary restrictions on uploading his podcasts.

In response to the escalating situation and to protect those involved, Samay took the drastic step of removing all existing episodes of India’s Got Latent from YouTube.

The road to a comeback

The tide began to turn in March when the Supreme Court allowed Ranveer Allahbadia to resume his podcasts. Shortly after, in April, Samay made his own comeback with the stand-up special Still Alive. In the special, he candidly addressed the controversy, its impact on his mental health, and his family’s reaction, before officially announcing the return of India’s Got Latent Season 2.