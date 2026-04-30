/Samay Raina says ‘no way bro’ as he reunites with Ranveer Allahabadia in The Great Indian Kapil Show | Watch

They dominated headlines for a considerable amount of time last year, and now comedian Samay Raina and YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia are all set to reunite on the small screen again. No, they are not coming back on India’s Got Latent, but will appear as guests on comedian-actor Kapil Sharma’s show, The Great Indian Kapil Show. This will be the first time that the two will share a stage together since the India’s Got Latent controversy in 2025.

A new promo of The Great Indian Kapil Show was dropped online on Thursday, which left fans excited about the collaboration.

Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia on The Great Indian Kapil Show

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On Thursday, Netflix took to Instagram and shared a video of Samay announcing his appearance on the show. In the clip, Samay says, “Friends, I am finally coming to my favourite show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, but I haven't been told who will be the guest with me.”

Just as he says this, Ranveer joins him, visibly excited, prompting a disappointed Samay to exclaim, “No way bro,” as he walks off. Ranveer can be seen doing a celebratory dance on the screen.

Sharing the video, the OTT giant wrote, “World Laughter Day pe laughter ka double dose. Samay Raina x Ranveer Allahbadia in Mastiverse. Watch The Great Indian Kapil Show on 2nd May at 8 PM, only on Netflix.”

The episode will air on May 2.

Host Kapil Sharma also spoke about the “unexpected collab” and said, “Humare show ko audience se jo pyaar mila hai, usse yahi motivation milta hai ki unhe fresh aur entertaining content diya jaye. World Laughter Day ke mauke par Netflix ke saath ek special episode plan kiya hai, natural, fun aur full of laughter. Is baar Samay aur Ranveer bhi apne andaaz mein jud kar is celebration ko aur engaging bana rahe hain. Bas itna hi chahte hain ki log humare saath hass kar is din ko enjoy karein (The love our show has received from the audience motivates us to keep delivering fresh and entertaining content for them. On the occasion of World Laughter Day, we’ve planned a special episode with Netflix—natural, fun, and full of laughter. This time, Samay and Ranveer are also joining in with their own unique style, making the celebration even more engaging. All we want is for people to laugh with us and enjoy the day).”

About India’s Got Latent Controversy

Both Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahabadia were subjected to severe criticism over a comment that Ranveer had made while appearing on Samay’s popular roast show India’s Got Latent in February 2025.

Multiple FIRs were lodged against Samay, Ranveer and Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Mukhija, who had appeared on the same episode of India’s Got Latent. Ranveer’s remarks about parents and sex had sparked widespread backlash online.