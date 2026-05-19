/India’s Got Latent 2 or mini Kapil Sharma show? Alia Bhatt, Sharvari viral set pic leaves fans divided

Are Alia Bhatt and Sharvari the first guests of India's Got Latent season 2? We don't know, but a viral post has sparked major chatter. Stand-up comedian Samay Raina promised a return of India's Got Lalent after the controversy last year that forced them to shut the show. While there has been no update on when season 2 is coming, a viral picture has now sparked major buzz. If this image is true, then India's Got Latents' comeback is going to be huge.

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari on India's Got Latent? What this viral post is about

Alia and Sharvari will next be seen in the much-awaited action thriller Alpha, the first female-led film of YRF's spy universe. The movie is set to release. However, ahead of it, a picture of the two stars has gone viral.

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Appearing to be clicked from the audience section at The Habitat, Mumbai, the picture shows the two actresses sitting at the judges' table with Balraj Ghai, owner of The Habitat and Samay's best friend, along with comedian Aashish Solanki.

Alia, seen wearing a cap, is holding a mic and appears to be asking something. On the table, "India's Got Latent" is written with a logo featuring a hand making a peace/victory sign with two fingers, hinting at season 2. There is also a handcuff, hinting at the police investigation that the show and it's makers had went through last year.

Raina has not shared any official update on when season 2 of his show is coming or who the first guests will be. If this picture is true, then this is going to be major for the show.

Soon after the picture went viral on Reddit, fans were quick to react. While some expressed excitement, others were disappointed over Alia and Sharvari's appearance on the show despite its controversy.

One user wrote,''Am I seeing right 😲😲Alpha Movie Team Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh On India's Got Latent Set 😲😲That's really huge.''

Another user wrote,''Does #AliaBhatt PR know what they are doing? Every clip will be viral and Alia will be trolled again.Why does her PR hate her to set her up like this.''

Third user wrote,''They are like either no promotion or go a and make a mess! There is no in between.''

Another user wrote,''This season wont be that successful as many clout chasers will come.''

India's Got Latent controversy

Comedian Samay Raina and YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia were embroiled in one of the biggest controversies of 2025 following backlash over controversial comments by Allahbadia about parents and sex during his interaction with a contestant. This controversy led to multiple FIRs, all the episodes of the show were deleted and much more.

In his comeback stand-up special, Still Alive, Samay talked about the controversy as he confirmed that the show will make a comeback. As of now, no dates have been shared for season 2.

What do we know about Alpha season 2?