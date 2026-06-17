/India’s Got Latent on Netflix? Samay Raina and OTT platform’s cryptic post sparks buzz online

After confirming the return of India's Got Latent Season 2 in his comedy special Still Alive, Samay Raina and Netflix have dropped a major hint about the show's future. The news has sparked excitement among fans, especially after the first season, which streamed on YouTube but was taken down following a major controversy.

Is India's Got Latent coming on Netflix?

A year after Samay Raina found himself at the centre of a major controversy over remarks made by guest YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia and social media influencer Apurva Makhija in one of his only-for-paid-subscribers episodes of India's Got Latent, the comedian appears to be teasing his next move.

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Netflix and Raina recently shared a joint Instagram post featuring the show's popular bodyguard character alongside a traditional nimbu-mirchi (lemon and chilli) charm hanging from his jeans. The caption read, “Drop 🍋🌶️ in the comments pls, we're gonna need it.”

The nimbu mirchi sign is often used to ward off evil eye in Indian culture, specially when you are starting something new.

Raina later reshared the post on his Instagram Stories and uploaded another picture of himself holding a nimbu-mirchi charm, accompanied by an evil eye emoji, often used as a symbol to ward off negativity and criticism.

Also Read: Samay Raina reunites with Ranveer Allahabadia in The Great Indian Kapil Show

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh to be on the first panel?

Earlier, a series of leaked photos got widely spread on social media, which reportedly featured Alia Bhatt and Sharvar sitting on the panel with the show's host, Samay Raina, and other guests, Aashish Solanki and Balraj Ghai. Reportedly appearing for their upcoming project, Alpha, the leaked footage caused a massive stir online. However, there has been no official confirmation from either the makers or the actors.

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh Photograph: (X)

Fans' reaction

Since the post went viral and became a hot topic among fans, the comment section has been flooded with mixed reactions and lemon chilli emojis. One user wrote, "Lets goo."

Another fan jotted, "Plsssss koi nazar nahi lagayega." (Please don't cast an evil eye) One more user expressed his excitement, "Finnaly comeback with netfliz z + security."