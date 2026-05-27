/'It's a wig': Honey Singh says he was completely bald, and how begged for death’ during dark phase

It wouldn’t be wrong to call this Rapper Honey Singh’s 2.0 version. The singer, who has delivered some of the biggest hits in Indian rap, has never shied away from talking about his darkest phase, including his battles with substance abuse and bipolar disorder.

During a conversation on the ABtalks podcast, Honey Singh opened up about his mental health struggles, revealing that the stress and medication caused severe hair loss that left him completely bald.

Honey Singh opens up about going bald, says now he wears a wig

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Honey Singh hit rock bottom, and from one of the most talked-about personalities, the singer completely disappeared from the spotlight at the peak of his career. Speaking candidly about the toll his illness took on him, the Punjabi singer talked about his bipolar disorder and the side effects of the heavy medication that he took back then.

“I was on heavy medication for seven years. I became 105 kilos because of it, and I lost my hair completely. This is fake hair, I am totally bald. This is a wig," he shared.

Speaking on the podcast, he shared the first signs appeared when he was judging a music reality show and also touring across the USA with actor Shah Rukh Khan.

“I used to smoke a lot, and I didn’t know that it was taking me over and that it was controlling me. I was on a world tour with Shah Rukh Khan, I was judging a reality show and was starring in a Punjabi film, so everything was happening perfectly. But then I got symptoms of bipolar disorder. It starts from the feeling of suspicion, you have a fear of death and people," he shared.

“I was getting suspicious thoughts that I will die,” he said on ABtalks podcast, adding that he was scared of going to stage. “I was feeling that I will die on stage and I was thinking how can I skip it, so I shaved half of my head, but they said we will make you wear the cap. I was like people are not understanding.” He also spoke about how he used to lock himself inside a room and stay away from his friends and everyone.

‘I asked for death’

Revealing how his spiritual journey helped him in recovery, the singer said how he asked for death from god as he was unable to control himself.