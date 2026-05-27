/Primetime teaser out: Robert Pattinson portrays journalist Chris Hansen in Lance Oppenheim's thriller | Watch

The makers of Primetime have finally unveiled the teaser of the film giving fans a glimpse of Robert Pattinson portraying former Dateline NBC journalist Chris Hansen. The upcoming A24 thriller is directed by Lance Oppenheim and is expected to be released in theatres later this year.

Said to be inspired by the early-2000s television phenomenon To Catch a Predator, the movie revisits the popularity of sting-operation television and the buzz it created.

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The original NBC programme showcased Hansen, who confronted men accused of attempting to meet minors after online conversations conducted by undercover investigators.

About the teaser

The recently released teaser presents Pattinson at the centre of an unsettling media landscape, and how televised crime investigations gained widespread attention.

The actor has shocked the viewers with the recreation of Hansen’s signature confrontational style in the footage. "What would have happened if I wasn’t here? You see how this looks, right? At the end of the day, a man must be held accountable for the decisions that he makes. Would you agree? Do you watch television? Well, there’s something you should know. I’m Chris Hansen with Dateline NBC, and you’re able to be a part of television history," Pattinson says in the clip.

About Primetime

This film is Oppenheim’s first scripted feature after the success of documentaries such as Ren Faire, Some Kind of Heaven and Spermworld. The screenplay has been written by Ajon Singh. Primetime also features Merritt Wever, Skyler Gisondo, Phoebe Bridgers, Bokeem Woodbine, Anna Faris and Matthew Maher in key roles.

About To Catch a Predator

The original series aired between 2004 and 2007 and was among NBC’s most talked-about reality-investigative programmes. While it developed a huge following, the show also faced criticism over its ethics and methods.