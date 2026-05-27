/Actor Pierre Deny, known for Emily in Paris passes away at 69 after battle with ALS

Pierre Deny, best known for the Netflix series Emily in Paris, has passed away at the age of 69 after complications related to ALS. The heartbreaking news was reportedly confirmed by the French actor's daughters.

In a statement shared with French news agency AFP, the daughters said, "It is with deep emotion that we announce the passing of Pierre Deny, which occurred this Monday following a sudden and severe case of ALS."

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What is ALS

This progressive neurological condition is also known as Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis or Lou Gehrig’s disease. It reportedly attacks nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, and gradually weakens muscles and affects a person’s ability to move, speak, and breathe over time.

About Pierre Deny

The actor is renowned for playing Louis de Léon in the third and fourth seasons of Emily in Paris. His character was the head of luxury conglomerate JVMA and father to Nicolas de Léon, played by Paul Forman. Nicolas was introduced in the series as the romantic partner of Mindy Chen, played by Ashley Park.

Apart from the show, Deny has had a long career in French television and cinema. He was widely recognised for playing Renaud Dumaze in the soap opera Demain nous appartient, appearing in more than 500 episodes between 2017 and 2023.

Over the years, he also appeared in several French productions, including Une femme d’honneur, Julie Lescaut, Joséphine, ange gardien, Camping Paradis, and Braquo. His recent screen appearances included Le Fil d’Ariane and Camping Paradis.

Tributes pour in

As soon as the news surfaced, fans, friends and colleagues flooded the social media with tributes. Deny’s longtime co-star Luce Mouchel took to her Instagram and wrote, "Pierre, 7 years of filming together, taking the train together, having lunch at the canteen together. Sometimes confiding, inviting each other from time to time and congratulating you for your hidden cooking talent, meeting our girls, clapping at the theater, calling each other ‘Doctor’ usually, and I forget."

She further added, "A short decade of shared life that should not have ended so quickly and so brutally. I’m thinking of your daughters and their exceptional courage. Thinking of you, my last visit and your sparkling eyes, rest in peace, Dr. Dumaze."