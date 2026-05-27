/'Stop talking as if I said it': Kevin Hart reacts to backlash over Tony Hinchcliffe’s jokes at Netflix roast

Kevin Hart has finally addressed the controversy around Netflix’s The Roast of Kevin Hart. While he defended the nature of roast comedy, the actor acknowledged that some jokes crossed the line, including the joke referencing George Floyd made by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe.

What did the special face backlash?

The backlash intensified after Hinchcliffe joked, "The Black community is so proud of you. Right now, George Floyd is looking up at us all laughing so hard he can’t breathe." This remark sparked outrage across social media, and many called the set insensitive given Floyd’s 2020 death at the hands of police officer Derek Chauvin.

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Kevin Hart addresses the controversy

During his appearance on The Breakfast Club, Hart said, "Yeah, the George Floyd joke, it wasn’t a tasteful joke to our culture, to our audience, but our audience that’s watching the roast, if you’re watching the roast, you get why they’re doing it."

The actor further explained that controversial humour has long been a staple of celebrity roast events. "You get why the racial humour is on the table. I wasn’t shocked. That’s what they do. Go look at [The Roast of] Tom Brady, like, that’s what they do. It happens every year when they do a roast. It’s not new," he said.

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When asked whether Floyd's joke had gone "too far," Hart replied, "It’s Tony Hinchcliffe. I don’t expect less. I don’t expect more."

Kevin Hart distances himself from the Floyd joke

During the conversation, Hart distanced himself from the humour used during the event, but still praised Hinchcliffe’s performance. "Tony Hinchcliffe arguably had the best set or one of the best sets. Pete [Davidson] had a great set, too. Pete had a Charlie Kirk joke in it," he said.

He further clarified, "Like, would I tell those jokes? No. But do I get why they’re being told? Yes. I’m not looking at Pete crazy. I’m not looking at Tony. That’s what I know what you’re going to do. I know your style of comedy."