/Pranit More announces comeback special Ghayal after Rs 370 biryani controversy; netizens compare it to Samay Raina's Still Alive

Just weeks after finding himself at the centre of the viral Rs 370 biryani controversy, Pranit More is ready to return to the spotlight. The stand-up comedian has announced his new special, Ghayal, marking his comeback amid ongoing online discussions. The announcement quickly caught the attention of social media users, with many comparing More’s return with that of fellow comedian Samay Raina, who also made his comeback with a special titled Still Alive.

Pranit More announces comeback

On August 5 (Wednesday), stand-up comedian Pranit More took to Instagram and shared a poster for his upcoming special, titled Ghayal. Along with the poster, he wrote a caption, which read, “GHAYAL. I can’t change what happened, but I can choose who I become because of it. Ghayal is the story of that journey. Beginning in Mumbai.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Maharashtra Cyber registers FIR against Pranit More and others involved

The announcement quickly sparked buzz online, with some users comparing Pranit’s post with Samay Raina’s special, Still Alive. One user criticised More and wrote, “You are not Samay Raina...don't try to be him. You are not good at this. Why do people assume that they can spark a trashy controversy, make a comeback, and expect everyone just to forgive and forget? And why are you portraying yourself as a victim here by referring to yourself as ‘Ghayal’?”

Another user commented, “still alive ka part 2 hai kya.” (Is this a second part of Still Alive?) Another wrote, “Pls Move On Bhai And Next Ep Pranit More Still Alive 💪.” Another Instagram user commented, “U ain’t Samay Raina, bro.”

Also Read: Pranit More gets emotional during first live show after Rs 370 biryani row

However, several fans welcomed Pranit’s return. One fan commented, “So happy to see you back on the field again! We waited so long for this moment 🥹🫶🏻.” Another said, “Can’t wait to listen to this 🔥.” Another user wrote, “Pranit More 🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️.”

Samay Raina's comeback with Still Alive

The comparison is made because Samay Raina also made a similar comeback after one of his India's Got Latent episodes went viral for offensive and derogatory remarks by Ranveer Allahbadia and Apoorva Makhija. After a nearly year-long hiatus following the intense public scrutiny, legal battles, and FIRs surrounding his web show, Raina made a record-breaking return with his stand-up special"Still Alive"on YouTube.

About Rs 370 Biryani controversy

Pranit More had shared a segment from his crowd work show online that sparked controversy. In the clip, an audience member who was later identified as Himanshu Jagra, recounted his date with a girl and revealed how he wanted a return of investment, having spent Rs 370 on a biryani on the date. The man then went on to give details about his date, including the intimate moments he spent with the girl even as More and the crowd cheered on.

The clip went viral with More and Jagra facing severe criticism. Most argued that the mindset behind the joke was problematic. That a man would expect sex or intimacy in return for spending money on a date. It reduced dating to a transaction instead of being a mutual experience of getting to know each other.

While More did apologise, the controversy blew up.

The backlash was so strong that Jangra was forced to resign from the company he was working in. On June 10, after facing severe backlash, Pranit More deactivated his official Instagram account. While the comedian did not explicitly give any reason for the move, many believe it was due to the criticism he had faced over the previous few days.