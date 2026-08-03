/Pranit More gets emotional during first live show after Rs 370 biryani row

Stand-up comedian Pranit More returned to the stage for the first time since his viral Rs 370 biryani controversy, and the evening turned into an emotional one. A video from the live show captured More fighting back tears as the audience erupted in applause and words of encouragement, offering unwavering support following the online backlash.

Pranit More's live performance after Rs 370 biryani controversy

An X user had shared a clip of Pranit More's live performance and claimed that it happened on June 14 in Georgia. In the clip, it can be seen the comedian thanked the audience for standing by his side during the controversy which had sparked massive backlash. Overwhelmed by the cheering from the audience, Pranit More became emotional. The clip since then has gone viral.

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Pausing the set, Pranit More said, "Jab main stage pe aaya to mujhe laga ki kya ye log mujhe accept karenge. Mujhe bohot hi accha laga ki tum log bohot supportive the jo bhi cheezein huin uske baad bhi (When I came on stage, I wondered if these people would accept me. I felt really good that you all were so supportive, even after everything that happened). So, thanks a lot."

The viral clip has since shifted the conversation from the Rs 370 biryani row to the emotional bond between the comedian and his audience.

All about Rs 370 biryani row

The controversy stems from the clip of Pranit More's crowdwork show which went viral on social media. In the clip, an audience member, Himanshu Jangra, recounted his story of being dated, spending Rs 370 on chicken biryani and later expecting something in return, which hinted at physical intimacy.