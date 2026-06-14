/Pranit More Rs 370 Biryani row: Man behind the viral remark breaks silence, says he 'improvised' his story

The stand-up comedy show of Pranit More has taken the internet by storm after the viral remark of Rs 370 ki Biryani' by an audience member, Himanshu Jangra, sparked massive outrage. The normal interaction between a host and the audience snowballed into one of the most talked-about controversies on social media. The man at the centre of the row, Himanshu, recently broke his silence and said his side.

Himanshu Jangra opens up about the Rs 370 Biryani controversy

After the controversy, Himanshu Jangra was fired from his job over his remarks in the controversy. He used to work as a web developer at Gurgaon-based Starvik Design. In the latest development, the founder of the company shared a new video on the official account of Starvik Design, in which Himanshu can be seen explaining his part.

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In the clip, Himanshu is asked, "How's everything going with his family?. To this Himanshu replied, "Sir, abhi toh meri condition bohot worse hai...Pichle do hafte se bohot jayada troll ho raha hu (Sir, my condition is very bad. For the past two weeks, I am facing massive trolling on Instagram).

He told his former boss how his family got to know about his misdeeds and that he regrets his shameful act. Jangra narrated, “Till one week, no one knew about it. No one at home, no one in my hometown knew about it. But last Sunday my uncle got to know about it. He called me and asked what was happening, saying, 'Kaisi kaisi videos aa rahi hai?'”

Himanshu added, “Gharwaalon ne mujhe ghar bula liya aur pucha ki kya ho raha hain. Maine bhi kaha ki galti ho gayi hain mujhse toh unhone daanta, samjhaya. Yahan tak phir bhi theek tha but jab unko pata laga ki mere ko job se nikaal diya gaya hai, toh woh bahut tensed ho gaye. Ab ghar waalon ko dekhta hoon toh bahut zyada regret feel hota hai ki kyun gaya tha uss show mein (My parents called me back and asked about it. I accepted my mistake, and they scolded me and it was okay even till this point. But then they came to know that I was fired, and they became very tensed. Now when I see them I am filled with regret for going on the show)."

Himanshu Jangra on dating story in Pranit More's show

“Maine joh waha pe story batayi, usmein joh ladki ki baat kar raha hoon main… ha maine ek ladki ko date kiya tha… but sir joh maine waha pe bataya woh totally true nahi tha. Woh ek improvise karke story batayi thi maine wahan par. Kyunki mere se pehle joh log wahan pe stories bata rahe the wahan bhi kaafi aise type ki stories batayi thi. Woh pata nahi ki ab meri kismat kharab thi ki logon ne trigger kiya. Main maanta hoon ki maine kuch galat words use kiye the. Main iss ke liye sorry maangna chahunga. Woh maine joh bataya tha woh sirf ek entertainment way me bataya tha. Mera koi bhi aisa intention ya mentality nahi hain (The story I spoke about, yes, I dated a girl for a while, but what I said there was not totally true. I improvised bits of it, seeing how the others were sharing their stories. I guess it was my bad luck but I accept that my words were not right and I would like to say sorry for that. I do not have such mentality or intention," he added.

The caption of the post read, "We believe that every situation deserves context, conversation, and clarity. As requested by many members of our community, we invited Himanshu Jangra to share his perspective and address the questions surrounding the ongoing discussion. This conversation does not represent an endorsement of any statement, action, or viewpoint. It is simply an opportunity to hear directly from the individual involved. We encourage everyone to watch with an open mind, remain respectful, and avoid harassment of any individual."

Pranit More's apology after backlash

Stand-up comedian Pranit More released a video apologising for his involvement in the viral Rs 370 Biryani crowd-work controversy. He admitted that he got carried away by the laughing crowd and had a lapse in judgement and failed to take a stand against the audience member's remarks.

More stated, "I feel I deserve this hate", acknowledging that giving the audience member a platform to make regressive, misogynistic remarks was his biggest mistake. He admitted that while the audience member made highly derogatory and problematic statements, he got swept up in the crowd's laughter, got carried away, and failed to intervene.